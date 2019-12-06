Global  

Tony Blair: 'Six days to save our future'

Tony Blair: 'Six days to save our future'

Tony Blair: 'Six days to save our future'

A rally calling for a new EU referendum has been held in London.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major are among those who addressed the 'Vote For a Final Say' event.

Report by Khanomh.

Speaking at a Stop The Brexit Landslide rally in Central London, Tony Blair urged voters to "choose wisely" in the General Election as he backed candidates who were opposed to Brexit. The former prime..

