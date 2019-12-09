Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CES Is ‘Samsung’s Super Bowl’, Now For The Proof

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
CES Is ‘Samsung’s Super Bowl’, Now For The Proof

CES Is ‘Samsung’s Super Bowl’, Now For The Proof

It is the consumer electronics industry's annual jamboree in the desert.

But Cathy Oh has business and results on her mind.

In 2019's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place in Las Vegas, Samsung ran its own "city" with "districts" showcasing the company’s newest TVs, monitors, appliances and more.

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAX4vY-NclE For Oh, the global head of marketing and analytics at Samsung Ads (the company's smart TV ad sales unit), 2020's CES is going to be a big deal.

"As everyone knows, CES is Samsung's Super Bowl," Oh tells Beet.TV in this video interview ahead of the event.

"This is our fourth year going to CES.

We're hosting over a hundred closed-door exclusive meetings.

"You'll hear a phrase quite often that we will be noting, which is 'stop piloting, start proving'.

We're not in the test phase anymore.

We have case studies, examples, tried-and-true playbooks that are really going to help map out success for 2020." Samsung Ads has access to viewing data from 45 million US owners of Samsung Smart TVs plus 200 million connected devices.

The business unit is able to understand actual viewing, whether it be linear or OTT, using automated content recognition (ACR) that can identify shows being watched on screen.

So, what does the next year, Samsung Ads' fifth in operation, look like for Oh?

Compliance with the forthcoming California Consumer Privacy Act, which comes in to force on January 1, is a key facet she knows she will need to demonstrate.

Launching a Latin America operation will also be on the agenda, in addition to an APAC launch in Australia.

This video is part of the Beet.TV series title the Road to CES 202, a preview of the topics expected to be explored in Las Vegas in January.  The series is presented by Samsung Ads.  For more videos please visit this page. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SHOOTonline

SHOOTonline.com Wondros Adds Director Stephan Malik To Its Roster: Director Stephan Malik has joined Wondros for commercials and br… https://t.co/FW0wTEtJwB 6 days ago

LynnSilva123

Lynn CES Is ‘Samsung’s Super Bowl’, Now #Marketing [Video] https://t.co/wMzc7IYmBx https://t.co/s03GihdbhC 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.