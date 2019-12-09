CES Is ‘Samsung’s Super Bowl’, Now For The Proof

It is the consumer electronics industry's annual jamboree in the desert.

But Cathy Oh has business and results on her mind.

In 2019's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place in Las Vegas, Samsung ran its own "city" with "districts" showcasing the company’s newest TVs, monitors, appliances and more.

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAX4vY-NclE For Oh, the global head of marketing and analytics at Samsung Ads (the company's smart TV ad sales unit), 2020's CES is going to be a big deal.

"As everyone knows, CES is Samsung's Super Bowl," Oh tells Beet.TV in this video interview ahead of the event.

"This is our fourth year going to CES.

We're hosting over a hundred closed-door exclusive meetings.

"You'll hear a phrase quite often that we will be noting, which is 'stop piloting, start proving'.

We're not in the test phase anymore.

We have case studies, examples, tried-and-true playbooks that are really going to help map out success for 2020." Samsung Ads has access to viewing data from 45 million US owners of Samsung Smart TVs plus 200 million connected devices.

The business unit is able to understand actual viewing, whether it be linear or OTT, using automated content recognition (ACR) that can identify shows being watched on screen.

So, what does the next year, Samsung Ads' fifth in operation, look like for Oh?

Compliance with the forthcoming California Consumer Privacy Act, which comes in to force on January 1, is a key facet she knows she will need to demonstrate.

Launching a Latin America operation will also be on the agenda, in addition to an APAC launch in Australia.

This video is part of the Beet.TV series title the Road to CES 202, a preview of the topics expected to be explored in Las Vegas in January.