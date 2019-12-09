Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

T-Mobile, Sprint head to court to defend deal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
T-Mobile, Sprint head to court to defend deal

T-Mobile, Sprint head to court to defend deal

U.S. state attorneys general, led by New York and California, deliver opening arguments Monday in a bid to stop T-Mobile from buying Sprint.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

T-Mobile, Sprint head to court to defend deal

T-Mobile and Sprint headed to court on Monday to defend a merger some consider too big.

The telecom companies will try to convince a judge that the state attorneys general suing to stop T-Mobile from buying Sprint - are wrong.

Attorneys for 13 states and the District of Columbia will argue in Manhattan federal court that combining the number 3 and 4 wireless carriers would drive up phone bills, especially for those with pre-paid plans.

While the companies argue that a bigger T-Mobile - which would result from a $26 billion deal - would be better suited to innovate and compete to push down prices.

The battle to merge started in 2014 during the Obama administration but officials at the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission urged the companies to drop the idea, which they did.

Fast forward to 2019 - the Trump administration signed off on the planned merger after the companies agreed to sell Boost Mobile - owned by Sprint - to Dish.

If the deal is approved, the merger would leave just three nationwide wireless carriers: Verizon, AT&T and the new T-Mobile.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

clark_robotics

Chris Clarkson T-Mobile and Sprint head to court: What you need to know - CNET: HT @MikeQuindazzi https://t.co/F5kiBxFGik https://t.co/w1hJv7vQOb 4 days ago

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io Antitrust Angst: T-Mobile and Sprint Head to Court Over Merger https://t.co/1QszhdaVJP https://t.co/O3BLrFauiw 4 days ago

gizmodo_once

Only Gizmodo Once RT @Gizmodo: T-Mobile and Sprint head to court to defend their very bad megamerger https://t.co/kc9leChyWx https://t.co/dQnvvlnCCu 4 days ago

M1GU3980

Miguel RT @WSJ: T-Mobile and Sprint are preparing to defend their merger against a coalition of 13 states and the District of Columbia, who argue… 5 days ago

RougesMag

Rouges Magazine There are several states who just don't want T-Mobile and Sprint to get married. They didn't even wait for the part… https://t.co/l397RuGNa5 1 week ago

ForesightValue

Foresight Valuation @TMobile and @Sprint Head to Court to Defend Their Very Bad Megamerger https://t.co/w5g6NG987Q 1 week ago

AllNetInsights

Allnet Insights T-Mobile and Sprint head to court: What you need to know https://t.co/ESiRO2cMSh 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.