Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth

M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth

Merck buys ArQule for $2.7 billion; Synthorex sells itself to Sanofi for $2.5 billion, and UnitedHealth buys Diplomat Pharmacy.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth

M&A Monday in healthcare, with two of the deals involving cancer drugs.

Merck is buying ArQule for $2.7 billion.

It's the latest move by a U.S. drug maker to buy targeted cancer therapies.

The deal strengthens Merck's oncology business well before its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda loses its market exclusivity in 2028.

ArQule's crown jewel that Merck wants is a precision drug that tailors treatment to a patient's genetic profile.

California's biotech firm Synthorx is getting $2.5 billion in cash, selling itself to France's Sanofi.

Synthorx focuses on therapies for people with cancer or auto-immune disorders.

Sanofi is stepping up its drive to expand into cancer drugs under its new chief executive.

Like Merck, Sanofi is also paying a rich premium.

UnitedHealth, by contrast, is buying Diplomat Pharmacy at a 31% discount.

Diplomat has been losing customers in its pharmacy benefits management business due to intense competition.

Shares of acquirers Merck, Sanofi and UnitedHealth fell, while Arqule and Synthorx shares doubled in early trading.

Diplomat shares plunged more than 30%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryOrtwerth

MaryO🇺🇸 RT @Reuters: M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth https://t.co/qQJMQETMkf 6 days ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth... 1 week ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth https://t.co/vEjRiMxvNI 1 week ago

Reuters

Reuters M&A Monday in healthcare: Merck, Sanofi, UnitedHealth https://t.co/qQJMQETMkf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.