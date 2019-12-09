Kelly Marie Tran Talks About The Highly-Anticipated Film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Lucasfilm Ltd.

And director J.J.

Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The film is the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

BUILD hosted actor Kelly Marie Tran, known for her portrayal of Rose Tico in the saga.