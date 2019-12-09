Global  

Kelly Marie Tran Talks About The Highly-Anticipated Film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Kelly Marie Tran Talks About The Highly-Anticipated Film, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Kelly Marie Tran Talks About The Highly-Anticipated Film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Lucasfilm Ltd.

And director J.J.

Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The film is the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

BUILD hosted actor Kelly Marie Tran, known for her portrayal of Rose Tico in the saga.
Best Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Merch – Save on books, Funko, LEGO, more

The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters as we speak, bringing yet another Star Wars trilogy to a...
9to5Toys - Published Also reported by •Mashable•Just Jared•The Verge•PinkNews•Bollywood Life•Business Insider


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Cameos & Celebrity Appearances - Every Celeb You May Have Missed!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters in just a few hours and we have a full list of...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



gra_246

Gráinne Ho-Ho-Ho Meara RT @BrianMLloyd: New episode of @TheFilumShow going live today, chats with Oscar Isaac about #Dune, Naomi Ackie and Kelly-Marie Tran act ou… 2 days ago

BrianMLloyd

Brian Lloyd New episode of @TheFilumShow going live today, chats with Oscar Isaac about #Dune, Naomi Ackie and Kelly-Marie Tran… https://t.co/EH4g2b6Qbz 2 days ago

Scoot_Scoop

scoot scoop STAR WAAAAAAARS!!!!!!!! RT @BBCTheOneShow: 'There was a definite reverence on the set that day.' #TheRiseOfSkywalker star Kelly Marie Tran talks to @PatricKielty… 2 days ago

BBCTheOneShow

BBC The One Show 'There was a definite reverence on the set that day.' #TheRiseOfSkywalker star Kelly Marie Tran talks to… https://t.co/cMD1o5xFjl 2 days ago

NicoleC_talks

Nicole RT @MaggieMaeFish: Imo it doesn't matter if the new movie sux Kelly Marie Tran is enough for me to celebrate and bring lit sparklers into t… 3 days ago

KennicheLahoua1

Kenniche Lahouari RT @CNNHeroes: .@StarWars's Kelly Marie Tran talks video games with CNN Hero Zach Wigal. He uses gaming to open up the world to kids who ar… 4 days ago


‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns Christmas Money [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns Christmas Money

Here's the story.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:00Published

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

