Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stephanie Hsu Dishes On Season Three Of Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 26:50s - Published < > Embed
Stephanie Hsu Dishes On Season Three Of Amazon Prime's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Stephanie Hsu Dishes On Season Three Of Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

In season three of Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

Stephanie Hsu came to BUILD to discuss joining the cast for its third season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.