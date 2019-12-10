Spinning Out Season 1

Spinning Out Season 1 Trailer - Plot Plot synopsis: After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything.

Spinning Out follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (premiere episode) starring Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb, Jonathan Van Ness release date January 1, 2020 (on Netflix)