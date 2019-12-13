Department of justice general says FBI committed 'basic' errors with Russia probe 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published Department of justice general says FBI committed 'basic' errors with Russia probe The Justice Department’s internal watchdog criticized the FBI’s probe on President Donald Trump. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee he was alarmed that “so many basic and fundamental errors” occurred. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said: "I think the activities we found here don't vindicate anybody who touched this.” Even then, Horowitz confirmed his conclusion that the FBI was justified in launching the Russia probe. 0

