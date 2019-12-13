Thai man decorates motorcycle with thousands of expensive gems in tribute to country's late king

A Thai man spent thousands of dollars building a snazzy motorcycle in tribute to the country's late king.

Ariyaphol Suwannakhit, 51, usually wander along the beach selling sunglasses and neckless in Pattaya, Thailand. He decided to transform his motorcycle a Honda PCX into a snazzy motorcycle using gems ordered from China.

He said he spent the equivalent of around 5,000 dollars on the customisation.

Footage shows the motorcycle fully decorated with gems while the grille shows number 9 and the Thai flag.

The peddler revealed that the death of his beloved King Bhumibol (Rama IX) inspired him to work on this as he wanted to show respect.

The snazzy motorcycle is usually displayed at the Pattaya walking street with a price tag of 999,999 THB (24,553 GBP) but Ariyaphol said has no intention to sell it though.

He said: "For more than eight months I spent my time after work decorating this motorcycle with gems that I saved my money to buy from China.

"Lots of money and time was spent on the bike.

I feel proud because I want this to be a sign of loyalty toward the late king Bhumibol.

"I always bring the motorcycle to display at the Pattaya Walking Street which draws a lot of attention from tourists.

"Some ask for the price and I say it is 999,999 THB (24,553 GBP) but I don't really want to sell it.

"I want to donate it to be the state property and want the tourist department to take care of it if when I pass away.''