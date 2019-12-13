Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal

2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal

The all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra represents an exhilarating breakthrough for Nissan's popular compact sedan - with eye-catching new styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, advanced connectivity functions and confident performance provided by a new platform and a new engine.

Sentra is the best-selling Nissan model in the United States, with more than six million deliveries since the model debuted for the 1982 model year.

Now in its eighth generation, the 2020 Sentra resembles its predecessors in name only.

It has been completely transformed from a traditional compact sedan to a powerful presence that shares the muscular, sporty design elements from models like the Maxima and GT-R.

It also features a new refined, more luxurious interior, setting new standards for quality and comfort.

Nissan Sentra's driving experience is also completely new, thanks to a more powerful, more efficient engine and a new platform featuring an independent rear suspension and rack electric power steering.

And, like all four members of Nissan's newly revised sedan lineup, Sentra offers an extensive array of safety and driver-assist technologies and connectivity technology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABCNissan

ABC Nissan Get a quick look at the All-New #Nissan #Sentra Sedan in this model reveal! https://t.co/cw9GeWvdqS https://t.co/qo3Ja7Om6E 13 hours ago

NewRocNissan

Nissan New Rochelle Get a quick look at the All-New 2020 Nissan Sentra Sedan in this model reveal, including features like Safety Shiel… https://t.co/avXp8iSPou 2 days ago

PeoriaNissan

Peoria Nissan Get a quick look at the All-New Nissan Sentra Sedan in this model reveal! https://t.co/6x1WCUDtcD https://t.co/GwfhywmAEj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.