2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal

The all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra represents an exhilarating breakthrough for Nissan's popular compact sedan - with eye-catching new styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, advanced connectivity functions and confident performance provided by a new platform and a new engine.

Sentra is the best-selling Nissan model in the United States, with more than six million deliveries since the model debuted for the 1982 model year.

Now in its eighth generation, the 2020 Sentra resembles its predecessors in name only.

It has been completely transformed from a traditional compact sedan to a powerful presence that shares the muscular, sporty design elements from models like the Maxima and GT-R.

It also features a new refined, more luxurious interior, setting new standards for quality and comfort.

Nissan Sentra's driving experience is also completely new, thanks to a more powerful, more efficient engine and a new platform featuring an independent rear suspension and rack electric power steering.

And, like all four members of Nissan's newly revised sedan lineup, Sentra offers an extensive array of safety and driver-assist technologies and connectivity technology.