Digital Trends Live 12.13.19 - Xbox Series X + Star Wars Note 10 Unboxing

On the show today: Last night at the game awards, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won GOTY and the next-gen Xbox Series X console was announced; Lyft is launching a car rental service in LA and SF; Hule is rolling out a tailored ad experience for binge watchers; AT&T is doubling the number of cities with 5G from 5 to 10 by year end; Spatial VR will enable exciting new collaboration opportunities, from presentations to product design, built on 5G; Blockchain-based healthcare data with Patientory; Unboxing a Star Wars themed Samsung Galaxy Note 10; Helium VR driven by brain waves and heart rate; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung; and Between The Streams and what to watch this weekend.