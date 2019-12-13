Global  

Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man

Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man

Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford talks about his passion for the club's youth academy, which himself and other legends came through.

United are expected to announce their 4,000th consecutive matchday squad that includes an academy graduate this weekend against Everton.
