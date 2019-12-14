Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Easy Ways To Impress Holiday Dinner Guests With A Stunning Table

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:53s - Published < > Embed
Easy Ways To Impress Holiday Dinner Guests With A Stunning Table

Easy Ways To Impress Holiday Dinner Guests With A Stunning Table

CBS4's Karli Barnett is joined by Miriam Lora of M.

Lora Designs to talk about easy and inexpensive ways to set a spectacular holiday dinner table.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Impress Your Holiday Guests With A Dazzling Dinner Table

CBS4's Karli Barnett is joined by Miriam Lora of M. Lora Designs to talk about easy and inexpensive...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurenPastrana

Lauren Pastrana CBS4 RT @CBSMiami: #Christmas is almost here and it's time to deck the halls! #CBS4's @KarliBarnett gets a lesson in easy and inexpensive ways… 6 days ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami #Christmas is almost here and it's time to deck the halls! #CBS4's @KarliBarnett gets a lesson in easy and inexpe… https://t.co/YHTvPCup0h 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dining Etiquette Do’s and Don’ts [Video]Dining Etiquette Do’s and Don’ts

Did you know that you should pass the S&P counterclockwise at the dinner table? Diane Gottsman offers tips on holiday table etiquette.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:55Published

Family Circle: Easy to Make Holiday Cake | The Balancing Act [Video]Family Circle: Easy to Make Holiday Cake | The Balancing Act

Family Circle is the roadmap for millions of women at a new point in their lives. The magazine goes full circle, giving readers ways to simplify, de-stress, and problem solve through the highs and lows..

Credit: Rant Sports     Duration: 04:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.