Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Three bodies buried in a monk burial room and nave of the Alamo Church have been discovered.

CNN reports the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee made the announcement.

The bodies appear to belong to a teenager or young adult, an infant and a large adult.

After they were discovered, a long-standing human remains protocol was activated.

The on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted at the site.