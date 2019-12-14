Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Three bodies buried in a monk burial room and nave of the Alamo Church have been discovered.

CNN reports the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee made the announcement.

The bodies appear to belong to a teenager or young adult, an infant and a large adult.

After they were discovered, a long-standing human remains protocol was activated.

The on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted at the site.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Human Remains Discovered at The Alamo [Video]Human Remains Discovered at The Alamo

Texas state officials say three sets of human remains were discovered at the Alamo by an archaeological exploration. The shrine is set to undergo a major renovation.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Human Remains Discovered At The Alamo [Video]Human Remains Discovered At The Alamo

Authorities in Texas have confirmed the discovery of human remains at The Alamo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.