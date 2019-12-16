Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor? 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:21s - Published Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor? KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs. He explains why he thinks Matt Rhule and the Bears will come out on top in New Orleans. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel House My Outback Bowl preview just went live! I pulled out themes from Gus Malzahn’s O and highlighted the challenges MN… https://t.co/oIh2IbsBGw 3 days ago