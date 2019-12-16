'RHOC' Gina Kirschenheiter thinks Kelly Dodd invented 'benching' 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 02:53s - Published 'RHOC' Gina Kirschenheiter thinks Kelly Dodd invented 'benching' Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" sat down with Page Six to test her knowledge of modern dating terms. Maybe you've heard of "ghosting" and "benching," but what about "cuffing" and "breadcrumbing"? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this