Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'RHOC' Gina Kirschenheiter thinks Kelly Dodd invented 'benching'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
'RHOC' Gina Kirschenheiter thinks Kelly Dodd invented 'benching'

'RHOC' Gina Kirschenheiter thinks Kelly Dodd invented 'benching'

Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" sat down with Page Six to test her knowledge of modern dating terms. Maybe you've heard of "ghosting" and "benching," but what about "cuffing" and "breadcrumbing"?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.