$5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England

Months of unrest in Hong Kong may have sparked an exodus from the city.

Not of people, but of cash.

As much as 5 billion dollars may have flowed out of Hong Kong since April.

That's according to new analysis by the Bank of England.

It keeps a close eye on the city, as UK banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered are the top lenders there.

They have passed the BoE's stress test.

It modeled an 8% drop in the city's GDP, and a slump in property values of over 50%.

Now any money flowing out of Hong Kong may be squirrelled away in Singapore.

Back in October Goldman Sachs estimated that four billion dollars could have fled there.

This is all disputed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority - the city's central bank.

It says it sees no sign of any major capital outflows.