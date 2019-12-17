Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

$5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
$5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England

$5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England

As much as $5 billion may have flowed out of Hong Kong during the city's long period of unrest, according to analysis by the Bank of England.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

$5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England

Months of unrest in Hong Kong may have sparked an exodus from the city.

Not of people, but of cash.

As much as 5 billion dollars may have flowed out of Hong Kong since April.

That's according to new analysis by the Bank of England.

It keeps a close eye on the city, as UK banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered are the top lenders there.

They have passed the BoE's stress test.

It modeled an 8% drop in the city's GDP, and a slump in property values of over 50%.

Now any money flowing out of Hong Kong may be squirrelled away in Singapore.

Back in October Goldman Sachs estimated that four billion dollars could have fled there.

This is all disputed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority - the city's central bank.

It says it sees no sign of any major capital outflows.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenkontractor

greenkontractor $5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England... 3 hours ago

greenmexsocial

greenmex $5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest – Bank of England... 3 hours ago

derekli2470

DEREK LI $5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest - Bank of England https://t.co/MmP6SHx27s 9 hours ago

HCSSBusiness

Business with Clarke at HCSS. $5 bln flows out of Hong Kong amid unrest: https://t.co/Opwxyd2XEb via Reuters TV 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.