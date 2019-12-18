Global  

Ochsner Health Saints Report: Drew Brees patron Saint of passing

Coming into Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Drew Brees was just three touchdown passes away from breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record.
Weekend as- temperatures warm - coming into monday night's game- - - - between the new orleans saints- and indianapolis colts... drew- brees was just- three touchdown passes away fro- breaking- peyton manning's all-time n-f-l- record.

- but it was another brees record- that was almost even- more impressive... on a night - that the man of the hour- doubled down on some black and- gold history.

- and how fitting that the saints- would be taking on manning's ol- team in the colts... as brees - looks to re-write history...- and get his team a much needed- victory to stay in the hunt for- a - first round bye.- early second quarter... it's- brees to the league's leading - receiver michael thomas...- touchdown saints... and just- like that... brees' magic numbe- to tie the record... is down to- one...- 10-nothing new orleans.

- and why prolong the - inevitable... brees... to tre-- quan smith... and there it is..- the record-tying score... the - same- quarterback and receiver combo- that broke the mark for passing- yards last year on monday night- football against the redskins.- crazy to think brees might get- this thing done before- halftime... and there it is...- smith again... except wait a- second... - are you serious... offensive- pass interference puts the- celebration on hold... at this- point can we expect anything- different from the referees?- let's take another look... i'm- not so sure about that one... - but whatever... what's one more- quarter to wait?- here we are in the third... - first and goal saints... and- - - - this time he's got it... for- real... brees to josh hill... - what a moment... 540- - - - career passing touchdowns...- would finish this game with - 541...- just continuing to cement his - legacy on the mount rushmore- of all-time n-f-l quarterbacks.- as for the colts... they didn't- do much of anything in this - one... keeping news 25's jeff - haeger focused on the topic at- hand... of breesin' through the- record books.

- - - - - on a night the new orleans- saints celebrated their super - bowl 44 championship- team's 10-year anniversary... - drew brees celebrated some- league history worthy of its ow- 10-year anniversary - someday... as the n-f-l's patro- saint of passing broke peyton - manning's all-time touchdown- record against his former colts- team... now at 541 and counting- brees also completed 29 of his- 30 pass attempts... good- for a single-season completion- percentage record.- monday night football history..- twice baked... can i get- a drew dat... - nat ---> "yes!

Topping peyton - manning with this."

- "it was special, everything - about the night.

I don't know - how they pick them, - right?

Monday night football.

- playing the colts, right?

The - team that we won the super- - - - bowl against 10 years ago so th- whole super bowl xliv team is - back for the 10th - anniversary.

And obviously- national television, big game.- - - - and now that record in the- balance as well.

And just kind- of makes you shake your head, - are you kidding - - - - me?

I'm not sure how we got - here.

It just kind of makes you- whole life and career - - - - flash before your eyes.

The - funny thing was, as we walked u- to the ball, play call- comes in and i'm thinking - touchdown.

And then the minute - walk up to the ball and - i see the look and i say oh,- this is definitely a touchdown,- right?- nat ---> "yes!"

- "it is.

A little play action.

- safety bit on it and i was wide- open.

Yep.

It was awesome."

- - - - "absolutely.

I knew what it - meant.

I knew what number it- was.

A special moment for - him."

- "i feel like i probably keep- taking him for granted, i don't- know.

You have somebody - that scores as many touchdowns- as he has, that's just another- - - - record for him.

How many record- has he broken?

He's broken like- two today?

Two, yes.

Today.

You- know?

Like 15 over the course - since i've played with him, i - - - - don't know.

Another accolade.

- we're looking for a super bowl.- "i'm trying to think of the - incompletion.

I got it.

He'll - get a minus on that play.

He's- got to- - - - get one minus, right?"- laughter- "look.

Honestly, the win means - lot.

And there's going to be a- - - - day someday where we all ride - off into the sunset, but it's - not now.

And like i said, it's- about winning and - winning and winning and trying- to give yourself the best chanc- - - - in the postseason.

That's reall- the truth."

- with a saints win... the n-f-c- now has four 11-3 teams - - - - heading into the final two week- of the regular season.- now regardless of how it plays- out... we'll see the black and- gold right back here in the - superdome come january 20-20...- it's just a matter of whether o- not they'll be coming off a - first round bye.- from the superdome, jeff- haeger... news 25 sports.

