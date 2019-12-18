Ochsner Health Saints Report: Drew Brees patron Saint of passing

Weekend as- temperatures warm - coming into monday night's game- - - - between the new orleans saints- and indianapolis colts... drew- brees was just- three touchdown passes away fro- breaking- peyton manning's all-time n-f-l- record.

- but it was another brees record- that was almost even- more impressive... on a night - that the man of the hour- doubled down on some black and- gold history.

- and how fitting that the saints- would be taking on manning's ol- team in the colts... as brees - looks to re-write history...- and get his team a much needed- victory to stay in the hunt for- a - first round bye.- early second quarter... it's- brees to the league's leading - receiver michael thomas...- touchdown saints... and just- like that... brees' magic numbe- to tie the record... is down to- one...- 10-nothing new orleans.

- and why prolong the - inevitable... brees... to tre-- quan smith... and there it is..- the record-tying score... the - same- quarterback and receiver combo- that broke the mark for passing- yards last year on monday night- football against the redskins.- crazy to think brees might get- this thing done before- halftime... and there it is...- smith again... except wait a- second... - are you serious... offensive- pass interference puts the- celebration on hold... at this- point can we expect anything- different from the referees?- let's take another look... i'm- not so sure about that one... - but whatever... what's one more- quarter to wait?- here we are in the third... - first and goal saints... and- - - - this time he's got it... for- real... brees to josh hill... - what a moment... 540- - - - career passing touchdowns...- would finish this game with - 541...- just continuing to cement his - legacy on the mount rushmore- of all-time n-f-l quarterbacks.- as for the colts... they didn't- do much of anything in this - one... keeping news 25's jeff - haeger focused on the topic at- hand... of breesin' through the- record books.

- - - - - on a night the new orleans- saints celebrated their super - bowl 44 championship- team's 10-year anniversary... - drew brees celebrated some- league history worthy of its ow- 10-year anniversary - someday... as the n-f-l's patro- saint of passing broke peyton - manning's all-time touchdown- record against his former colts- team... now at 541 and counting- brees also completed 29 of his- 30 pass attempts... good- for a single-season completion- percentage record.- monday night football history..- twice baked... can i get- a drew dat... - nat ---> "yes!

Topping peyton - manning with this."

- "it was special, everything - about the night.

I don't know - how they pick them, - right?

Monday night football.

- playing the colts, right?

The - team that we won the super- - - - bowl against 10 years ago so th- whole super bowl xliv team is - back for the 10th - anniversary.

And obviously- national television, big game.- - - - and now that record in the- balance as well.

And just kind- of makes you shake your head, - are you kidding - - - - me?

I'm not sure how we got - here.

It just kind of makes you- whole life and career - - - - flash before your eyes.

The - funny thing was, as we walked u- to the ball, play call- comes in and i'm thinking - touchdown.

And then the minute - walk up to the ball and - i see the look and i say oh,- this is definitely a touchdown,- right?- nat ---> "yes!"

- "it is.

A little play action.

- safety bit on it and i was wide- open.

Yep.

It was awesome."

- - - - "absolutely.

I knew what it - meant.

I knew what number it- was.

A special moment for - him."

- "i feel like i probably keep- taking him for granted, i don't- know.

You have somebody - that scores as many touchdowns- as he has, that's just another- - - - record for him.

How many record- has he broken?

He's broken like- two today?

Two, yes.

Today.

You- know?

Like 15 over the course - since i've played with him, i - - - - don't know.

Another accolade.

- we're looking for a super bowl.- "i'm trying to think of the - incompletion.

I got it.

He'll - get a minus on that play.

He's- got to- - - - get one minus, right?"- laughter- "look.

Honestly, the win means - lot.

And there's going to be a- - - - day someday where we all ride - off into the sunset, but it's - not now.

And like i said, it's- about winning and - winning and winning and trying- to give yourself the best chanc- - - - in the postseason.

That's reall- the truth."

- with a saints win... the n-f-c- now has four 11-3 teams - - - - heading into the final two week- of the regular season.- now regardless of how it plays- out... we'll see the black and- gold right back here in the - superdome come january 20-20...- it's just a matter of whether o- not they'll be coming off a - first round bye.- from the superdome, jeff- haeger... news 25 sports.

- - brees says the record-setting -