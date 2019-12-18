Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:16s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

The kids are certainly alright!

For this list, we’re looking at people who became prominent activists at a young age in the 21st century.

Our countdown includes Greta Thunberg, The Parkland Students and Malala Yousafzai.

Did YOUR favorite activist make the list?

Let us know in the comments below!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists

The kids are certainly alright!

For this list, we’re looking at people who became prominent activists at a young age in the 21st century.

Our countdown includes Greta Thunberg, The Parkland Students and Malala Yousafzai.

Did YOUR favorite activist make the list?

Let us know in the comments below!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists https://t.co/HBGo1LfdhG via @YouTube 29 minutes ago

beathyra

Beathyra Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists https://t.co/zhVd6n5luI via @YouTube I don't understand why there's… https://t.co/d8COpJ7oM9 4 hours ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Youngest and Most Influential Activists https://t.co/ECQzIFroIh | CLIQUE6° 4 hours ago

soplswhy

so RT @faegonometry: Blogging for the BBC under Taliban rule at 11 Shot for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan at 14 Youngest Nobe… 16 hours ago

faegonometry

Malala’s Dad Stan Blogging for the BBC under Taliban rule at 11 Shot for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan at 14 Younges… https://t.co/R9ObJ56xOP 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.