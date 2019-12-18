Manafort's fraud case in New York dismissed

A New York judge on Wednesday threw out fraud charges against Paul Manafort.

Dealing a blow to efforts by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to hold the president's ex-campaign chairman accountable, even if he's pardoned by Donald Trump.

Vance accused Manafort of falsifying records to obtain millions of dollars in residential mortgage loans.

But the judge dismissed the case on double jeopardy grounds, saying the charges brought by Vance were too similar to those he was convicted of last August.

...in a case stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and resulted in Manafort now serving a 7.5 year prison sentence after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

The 70-year-old could have faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top state charges.

The New York charges were widely viewed as an attempt to ensure that Manafort serves significant prison time even if Trump pardons him, since the president can only pardon federal crimes.