Man Charged With Stealing Terry Francona's Red Sox World Series Rings

Man Charged With Stealing Terry Francona's Red Sox World Series Rings

Man Charged With Stealing Terry Francona's Red Sox World Series Rings

A man was arrested in Arizona, charged with stealing two World Series rings from former Red Sox manager Terry Francona.
Caught stealing: Francona's swiped rings found

Two World Series rings belonging to Terry Francona have been recovered after they were stolen from...
ESPN - Published

Terry Francona's two stolen Red Sox World Series rings recovered after being sold to memorabilia store

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft
CBS Sports - Published


