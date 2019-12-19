Global  

Supporters defend Trump after impeachment vote

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the Democratic-led impeachment result at a rally in Michigan.
Braving the cold, supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the Democratic-led impeachment vote against him at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on Thursday (December 18).

The House of Representatives' passed the two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a landslide vote.

The crowd immediately decried the result.

66-year-old Dolores Oliver shook her head in disbelief and called it "shameful." Other younger supporters looked on with confusion.

"Well, I don't understand how they're going to impeach him when there's no crime that was committed," said high school student Halen Kline.




