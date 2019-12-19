Global  

US Congress pressures Trump in Russia arms control pact

U.S. lawmakers demanded intelligence assessments on the costs of allowing the New START treaty to lapse.

They are pressuring the White House to extend the last remaining restraints on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons deployments.

According to Reuters, the three bills show doubts on the Trump administration.

Lawmakers are unsure the administration has done enough analytical work.

They are worried about how China and Russia mat respond to the 2010’s treaty’s expiration in 2021.
