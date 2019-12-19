The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain Queen Elizabeth formally reopened parliament on Thursday, setting out the government's legislative agenda with Brexit and the NHS the top priorities. David Doyle reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Louis Fisher The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain https://t.co/7hEtxZtGWt DON'T TELL ME PUTIN HAS HACKED THE QUE… https://t.co/ubaaCR1ljZ 3 hours ago