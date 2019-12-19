The 6 Best Christmas Books to Read This Holiday Season

Here are the 6 best Christmas books to check out to help get you in the holiday spirit.

1.

'A Christmas Story' by Jean Shepherd.

Jean Shepherd’s 1966 and 1971 essay collections were an inspiration for the 1983 classic movie, 'A Christmas Story.'.

2.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' by Robert L.

May.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' started as a book in 1939 and paved the way for the iconic song.

3.

'The Polar Express' by Chris Van Allsburg.

The 1985 book is a classic among children and inspired the 2004 film starring Tom Hanks.

4.

'The Nutcracker' by E.T.A.

Hoffmann.

Originally written in 1816, 'The Nutcracker' is most recognized through George Balanchine’s ballet.

5.

'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens.

'A Christmas Carol' follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's Christmas Eve and has been adapted to both TV and film.

6.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'

By Dr. Seuss.

Possibly Dr. Seuss’ most iconic children’s book, the Grinch was even portrayed by Jim Carrey in the 2000 film