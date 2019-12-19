One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow Russian police 'neutralise' gunman after shooting near FSB headquarters in MoscowView on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this sammy bonnar RT @SkyNews: At least one person has died after a person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's spy agency https://t.co/14kynsasxc 21 minutes ago e-news.US One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow - https://t.co/I2LlkF1l7l 21 minutes ago L. N. A. RT @RT_com: First moments after #MoscowShooting near FSB HQ that reportedly left 3 dead MORE: https://t.co/fuHrO6XEHI https://t.co/dpx3ThA… 2 hours ago Insureteck At least 1 dead after gunman opens fire on Russia's FSB headquarters in Moscow A shooting near the Federal Security… https://t.co/ALkePHKLlw 3 hours ago Doug Wilson RT @LarsPrintzen: 👀 Shooter "neutralized" by Russian police after a shooting 'left three people dead' near Moscow's FSB headquarters. https… 3 hours ago Mrs Brigand One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ, says FSB https://t.co/FCBO026TbH 4 hours ago Headpointer RT @euronews: Distressing video: Gunman opens fire outside Russian intelligence HQ on Thursday. https://t.co/mAD6IsreDU https://t.co/c6ic… 4 hours ago Lars Printzén 👀 Shooter "neutralized" by Russian police after a shooting 'left three people dead' near Moscow's FSB headquarters. https://t.co/myTq1JZHTw 5 hours ago