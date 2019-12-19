News 3 at 6 on Dec. 18, 2019

Coverage as that vote right now... a rock county jail program meant to help inmates recover, ended up being used to smuggle in drugs.

And... we're asking madison residents how closely they've been following the impeachment debate -- as the house prepares to vote tonight.

Plus... lawmakers have appved raises for state and uw workers... but not state troopers.

An update on what happens next.

Thanks for joining us... right now -- the house continues debating the impeachment of president trump.

They're considering two articles... abuse of power and obstruction of congress... and are expected to vote separately on each article soon... we'll re-join cbs news's coverage at 6:30 when the voting is expected to start.

Two people face charges of delivering drugs after they were caught sneaking suboxone into the rock county jail... to do so... police say they abused a program... meant for good.

Rock county reporter adam duxter joins us from our bureau at the janesville gazette - with the role a dog played in the incident.

Eric and charlotte... it supposed to be a program to help rehabilitate inmates..

Used to sneak drugs in.

The sargeant i spoke to says this almost never happens..

But yet, he's not shocked.

Nat (dog) willie is just one of the dogs... nat that those in the recap program at the rock county jail work with.

A humane society rescue... they'll train..

And eventually find a new home.

((( , " "))) 10 20 30 the dogs come from the humane society.

They are somewhat less than desirable as far as being adoptable.

They need to rk on obedience.

Earlier this month... deputies say... they found suboxone inside the jail..

But didn't know how it got there..

Until an investigation... led them back to the dogs.

((( , " "))) 10 25 08 it is something that doesn't happen very often at all.

Sargent jay williams says... an inmate working with the dog, named paul olivas used it as an excuse to get outside the jails walls..

Where he picked up the drugs.... left by pamela vinson... and smuggled them back inside.

Williams says..

It's unfortunate a prram meant to help rehabilitate was used like this..

But adds addictions..

Can be difficult to break.

((( , " "))) 10 24 24 they're still going to have cravings, they're still going to be thinking about when they were using and want to use again.

And while one inmate used the relationship bond shared with mans best friend for bad... he says..

He's not going to take the program away from others.

The dog training program has only been around for about five years... but has helped lead to the adoption of close to 20 dogs.

Both olivas and vinson are awaiting an appearance in rock county court.

Thanks adam.

New at six... three portage inmates who allegedly started the ongoing lockdown at columbia correctional institution -- are facing felony assault charges.

That's according to the portage daily register.

30-year-old timothy durley is accused of attacking a corrections officer on november 8th... to the point that the officer blacked out and suffered significant facial injuries.

Charges were also filed against two other inmates, accused of attacking corrections officers.

Two men are suspected to have played a role in an overdose death in grant county.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to a home on cedar road in boscobel on november 21st for a death investigation.

Officials say 23- year-old cierra strametz died from an overdose of heroin -- which contained fentanyl.

Detectives arrested 23- year-old austin janick... and 29- year-old travis heal... both from la crosse on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide.

The grant county d.a.

Is reviewing the case.

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing a rock county woman in 20-17.

The murder case ended in a mistrial in october.

23-year-old jullian collazo is expected to go to trial again starting june 20th.

He's facing a first degree intentional homicide charge.

Collazo is accused of killing 43-year- old christine scaccia-lubeck and then fleeing to missouri.

Madison police have arrested 27-year-old rondino fleming as a suspect in a bank robbery last week.

This happened last monday afternoon at the associated bank on fish hatchery road in fitchburg.

Fleming is being held in jail on charges from an unrelated case.

The investigation is ongoing.

To weather, we have a slight warm-up on the way... let's check your first alert forecast with chief meteorologist gary cannalte winds will shift to the southwest this evening and milder air will start to return to the area.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as mperatures fall to the lower teens in the evening before holding nearly steady or slowly rising through the teens overnight.

Skies will be partly sunny on thursday, and it will be milder with high temperatures in the middle 30s.

Friday will variably cloudy and mild; high temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Quiet and very mild weather is expected for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny for both saturday and sunday with high temperatures in the lower 40s on saturday and in the middle 40s on sunday.

Mild and quiet weather will continue through the christmas holiday.

On monday, skies will be partly sunny and it will be breezy; high temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

On christmas eve tuesday, skies will be mostly cloudy; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Christmas day wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

The light rain may mix with snow at night.

An update to the investigation into hidden cameras found in east high school students' hotel rooms during a minneapolis field trip... the isthmus reports the state departnt of justice's office of victims services -- and department of criminal investigation were brought in by minnesota police at the start of their investigation.

A d-o-j spokesperson did not provide further details.

No arrests have been made.

An audit finds most wisconsin school safety plans adequately cover safety guidelines and procedures.

But it also shows only about half of plans reviewed had guidelines and policies for non-classroom emergencies, other than bus accidents and field trips.

About half of plans had guidelines for parent-studt reunification, but many were not detailed procedures.

A reminder the house is expected to begin voting on impeachment at 6:30 tonight.

Over the last several weeks the impeachment hearings have been going on, some madison residents have been paying close attention, some just waiting for it to be over to find out what's going to happen.

Jamie perez spoke to people here asking what their thoughts were on whether or not they are watching the hearings and what they think of it so far.

As history is being made in our nation's capitol... nats setting up?

Many eyes and ears are standing by waiting to see nats?

What happens next.

"jp asks: are you following the impeachment hearings?"

In the newspaper but not live on tv.

Yes, i am.

No.

Darn tootin!

While a lot of madisonians are watching closely..

Not everyone necessarly likes what they see.

Margaret fuguit: i mean all the stories, back and forth.

It's just too disturbing for me charles day: it's a long time coming justin barnett: i'm curious to see how both sides frame some people aren't paying close attention at all.... jenna magill: we don't talk about it, we don't watch the news.

No matter what side they're in favor of... margaret: "all of this is adults acting like children.

Lying and not being willing to admit things that are not true."

Justin: i'm frustrated with one side more than the other karen tolle: i'm glad to see it happening.

I understand it's divisive and it's problematic but i'm glad to see it happening.

I'm very concerned about legislators who are, in advance of the hearing, already saying well my mind is already made up.

I don't care what the evidence shows.

No matter who is watching... i can't listen and watch all that.

It's too disturbing to me.

No matter who is paying attention..

"i do think that there are people who aren't following it because they feel as if they dont' have any direct influence on the outcome" jenna magill: i don't talk about it with my family.

It's just not a topic of conversation we are all on standby... waiting as history is being made.

"i can't imagine that there are people who don't care" in madison, jamie perez, news 3 now.

Of course those were only a portion of the people represented in madison.

The answers would likely differ depending on where you go.

Governor tony evers says wisconsin will continue welcoming refugees.

He submitted a letter to the u.s. department of state, saying wisconsin has a rich history of welcoming people of all backgrounds... and that settlers bring with them quote "valuable skills and experience which benefits all of us."

The letter is a response to an executive order by president trump -- requiring states and localities to provide written consent for refugee re- settlement.

Evers said he was disappointed that the administration was creating roadblocks.

A conservative law firm has until monday to respond to a request from the department of justice -- to put a hold on the deactivation of 200-thousand voter registrations.

An appeals court set that deadline, after the d-o-j requested the judge make the hold immediate, without hearing the conservative firm's side.

Workers with the state and uw have been approved for a raise starting next year.

A legislative committee unanimously passed that this afternoon, but still decided to leave out a raise for state patrol.

Amy reid was there for the vote and joins us now with how the state patrol feels about it.

This was disappointing for them.

They haven't had a raise since 2015 and want one to stay competitive.

This was expected for the committee not to include state patrol.

Still, there were a few people who testified asking for the committee to include this raise anyway, including the union president for law enforcement in wisconsin.

Senator jen shilling from la crosse said awarding this increase is how you support law enforcement.

((("33:50 in a time that we are quick to lift up law enforcement and to praise them as heroes, and you have our back in this building, that we don't have your back in this instance :04 "))) assembly speaker robin vos, who also co-chairs this committee, said the rate the state patrol wanted, about 23 percent, was o high.

He said if they come back with something in the high single digits, he would hear it in january.

The rate state patrol wanted approved today was based off local law enforcement agency salaries, since that's who they are competing with for talent.

But now they said they'll go back, try and find a workable number, and get the most the body will approve.

Thanks amy.

Next at six... if you're looking for a reason to get outside this winter... but not freeze in the process... there's a new downtown dining experience for you to check out.

Stay with us.

A woman whose body was found in racine county 20 years ago -- finally has a proper headstone.

At a ceremony today, a gravestone marked 'peggy lynn johnson- schroder' was installed.

Johnson was killed in 1993 at 23 years old... for two decades, she was unidentified and her gravestone read 'jane doe.'

With the help of d-n-a and a tip, the racine county sheriff's office finally identified her remains this november -- and arrested a florida woman in connection to her death.

The racine county sheriff says today is a sad, but proud day.

((( "we're happy that we're finally able to identify her.

I couldn't imagine if that was my daughter having her be here with a piece of paper that says her name on it.

There's no dignity, no respect to that.

This was something that was important to our entire organization, our entire agency, and the entire community for that matter."

))) the sheriff says they will be moving peggy to her final resting place in illinois to be next to her mother's grave in march.

They're asking for donations to help with the cost of the grave stone and moving her to illinois.

Milwaukee bucks players and coaches are making an impact on people serving time in the racine county prison.

((( " nats: are you all ready for some basketball tonight?

Cheering" ))) they brought all the sights and sounds of a bucks game to the prison last night... including team dancers and a rim rockers halftime show.

Nine inmates played in the game, along with governor tony evers and lieutenant governor mandela barnes... while bucks stars like giannis antetokounmpo and pat connaughton roamed the sidelines as coaches.

The campaign that brought the game to the prison -- is about breaking down stigmas of what it means to be incarcerated.

A restaurant, cafe and brewery on east washington avenue are opening a new outdoor dining attraction.

Guests can reserve heated domes this winter at robinia courtyard... which is home to jardin, black locust cafe and madison tap.

Each secluded dome can hold eight people... and will feature seasonal shared plates and beverage packages.

It costs 200- dollars to rent a dome fo 90 minutes.

That includes keepse mugs and a drink package.

The owners will also donate 20- dollars from each reservation toward a nonprofit selected by the guest.

Habitat for humanity is dedicating its 41st home in sun prairie ... just in time for the holidays.

The home will go to a single father of three... and the family is excited to put down permanent roots.

It'll be habitat's 292-nd home dedication in dane county.

We'll have more on this story -- tonight on news three now at ten.

Coming up in sports... just about game time -- as the badger volleyball team is preparing to take on baylor in the national semifinals tomorrow... we'll have a look ahead.

Plus -- a bit warmer tomorrow ... and that should stick around through christmas.

Gary has your first alert forecast next.

((announcer with music: "for first, fast weather updates, watch first alert weather.")) winds will shift to the southwest this evening and milder air will start to return to the area.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to the lower teens in the evening before holding nearly steady or slowly rising through the teens overnight.

Skies will be partly sunny on thursday, and it will be milder with high temperatures in the middle 30s.

Friday will variably cloudy and mild; high temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Quiet and very mild weather is expected for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny for both saturday and sunday with high temperatures in the lower 40s on saturday and in the middle 40s on sunday.

Mild and quiet weather will continue through the christmas holiday.

On monday, skies will be partly sunny and it will be breezy; high temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

On christmas eve tuesday, skies will be mostly cloudy; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Christmas day wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the afternoon; high temperures will be in the lower 40s.

The light rain may mix with snow at night.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and rain.

It won be quite as mild; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average for next weekend.

Saturday will be variably cloudy; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be most cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow.

High temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Tonight: partly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 13 in the evening; temperatures nearly steady/slowly rising in the teens overnight wind: s/sw 8-15 mph thursday: partly sunny and milder.

High: 34 wind: sw 8-15 mph thursday night: variable cloudiness and not as cold.

Low: 24 wind: se 6-12 mph friday: variable cloudiness and mild.

High: 40 wind: s 8-15 mph saturday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 28 high: 41 sunday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 30 high: 44 monday: partly sunny, breezy and quite mild.

Low: 31 high: 45 christmas eve (tuesday): mostly cloudy and continued mild.

Low: 32 high: 43 christmas day (wednesday): mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of light rain in the afternoon (light rain mixing with snow at night).

Low: 33 high: 42 thursday: mostly cloudy and not quite as mild with a chance of light snow and rain.

Low: 32 high: 37 friday: partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 21 high: 32 sarday: variable cloudiness.

Low: 23 high: 32 sunday: mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow.

Low: 27 high: 36 a football program cannot live on in-state players alone... wisconsin head coach paul chryst talks signing day... and the badger volleyball team talks re- decoration... next!

Unique leader.

Mike bloomberg's created over 400,000 jobs.

As president, an opportunity economy that works for us.

Tax fairness -- where the wealthy pay their fair share.

Education ..

Affordable college and high skill vocational training so people can succeed in the new economy.

Economic security ..

Lower cost health care and affordable middle-class housing.

Proven leadership on jobs ..

To build an economy where people don't just get by, they get ahead.

I'm mike bloomberg and i approve this message.

The day after the big ten championship... wisconsin head coach paul chryst was in hawaii for an in- home recruiting visit... signed outside linebacker nick herbig... the first rule of wisconsin football recruiting- and every major program... you close the borders and try to keep your best in state kids in state... you can't fill an entire class with wisconsin- only players... so youhave to go elsewhere... the badgers have 12 out of state signees in today's class of 21... (paul chryst) you wanna get guys that are a great fit.

You end up doing what you're saying and taking some really good players.

I think that's what feels good is when they come- i don't kw if it's necessarily "we stole one from this state."

Right?

It's not like that.

Recruiting is a two-way street.

One side, the university has to identify it.

Then it's gotta fit for the kid.

We're pumped about this group.

In state and out of state kids.

This group.

In state and out of state kids.

Like the media would ever put the cart before the horse... wisconsin head coach kelly sheffield said the field house would look good with a volleyball national title banner to hang next to the boxing ones... but there are still two more steps... wisconsin faces number one baylor tomorrow night at six in the national semifinals... nobody on the team's looking past that, at all... but you can't help but think... what if the badgers finish this run as the last team standing... (kelly sheffield) certainly you're wanting that for the players.

You're wanting them to be able to experience that and to be there when the confetti is falling.

It means a lot.

But i think more importantly you're wanting them to stay locked in.

Stay present.

Enjoy what we're doing, and that stuff will kind of take care of itself.

It's a huge goal.

The wisconsin wrestling program's gone from san diego, to buffalo, to utah, to pennsylvania, and iowa over the past six weeks... tomorrow... the badgers finally get to open the home schedule against kent state... remember to bring packaged socks to donate... and watch a group that's just happy to be home... (chris bono) more than anything we're ready to be home, ready to wrestle in front of our crowd.

We've challenged 'em.

We've wrestled coast to coast in the last month and a half.

We're excited to be home.

Again, at tough challenge thursday night, but our guys are excited.

It's the end of the semester for us.

We want to end this thing on a good note.

Technically... it's just one of 82 regular season games... but when the lakers roll into the fiserv forum tomorrow night it's not gonna be one of 82... both teams tied with a league- best record of 24 and 4... both coming off losses... it won't determine anythi with regard to standings, but don't ask giannis if he's putting any more weight on this game than any of the other 81... (giannis antetokounmpo) every game means something.

I don't think there's no meaninful games.

Any game we lose, and game we win means something.

You gotta build to get where you wanna get.

The lakers, one of the best teams in the league.

It's going to be a test for us.

It's gonna be a test.

It's gonna be a test for everybody.

Can we get better?

Can we do it against one of the best teams in the league?

Tonight: partly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 13 in the evening; temperatures nearly steady/slowly rising in the teens overnight wind: s/sw 8-15 mph thursday: partly sunny and milder.

High: 34 wind: sw 8-15 mph thursday night: variable cloudiness and not as cold.

Low: 24 wind: se 6-12 mph friday: variable cloudiness d mild.

High: 40 wind: s 8-15 mph saturday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 28 high: 41 sunday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 30 high: 44 monday: partly sunny, breezy and quite mild.

Low: 31 high: 45 christmas eve (tuesday): mtly cloudy and continued mild.

Low: 32 high: 43 christmas day (wednesday): mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of light rain in the afternoon (light rain mixing with snow at night).

Low: 33 high: 42 thursday: mostly cloudy and not quite as mild with a chance of light snow and rain.

Low: 32 high: 37 friday: partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 21 high: 32 saturday: variable cloudiness.

Low: 23 high: 32 sunday: light rain and snow.

Chance of low: 27 high: