Trump Talks About Low-Pressure Water Fixtures While Getting Impeached

Trump Talks About Low-Pressure Water Fixtures While Getting Impeached

Trump Talks About Low-Pressure Water Fixtures While Getting Impeached

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump took that time to talk about bathroom fixtures at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

According to Gizmodo, Trump said people are flushing the toilet too many times.

Yet he made it clear to his audience that he wasn't guilty of doing this but that other people are.

Trump said he directed the Environmental Protection Agency to adjust policy on low-pressure water appliances.
