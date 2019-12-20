Deja vu as Trump is impeached nearly 21 years to the day Clinton was

NOW AT 4:30 - IMPEACHMENT DEJAVU?

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS ANDREPUBLICANS SOUND ALIKE WHENCOMPARING ARGUMENTS AGAINSTIMPEACHING PRESIDENTS DONALDTRUMP AND BILL CLINTON.PRESIDENT CLINTON WASIMPEACHED ON THIS DAY, BACK IN1998THAT'S NEARLY 21 YEARS TOTHE DAY WHEN PRESDIENT TRUMPWAS IMPEACHED.Wednesday's vote to impeachPresident Trump was largelyalong partisan lines.

NoRepublicans voted to impeachthe 45th president, includingCongressman Jim Sensenbrenner.11:30:00 The Democratic caucushas been hijacked by theradical left, they have wantedto reverse the course of 2016ever since Donald J Trump wonthat election..The retiringCongressman called thearticles of impeachmentagainst Trump unfair.

13:31:20Now the second article ofimpeachment, obstruction ofcongress, it basically saysthat unless the presidentgives us everything we wantand when we want it - that hehas committed an impeachableoffense.

That's a bunch ofbunk.

"But it was a differenttone and time when Republicanscontrolled the House in 1998.It was Sensenbrenner leadingthe effort to impeachPresident Clinton.:40 I risein favor of impeaching WilliamJefferson Clinton.

I take nojoy in this decision but Imake no apologies either,"Sensenbrenner believedPresident Clinton had lied andneeded to be impeached,3:00After examining and weighingall this evidence andtestimony, I believe that thepresident lied under oath,obstructed justice and abusedthe power of his office byproviding false statements tocongress in response toquestions submitted by thejudiciary committee." FreshmanDemocrat Ron Kind fromLaCrosse was also in the Housethat day.

He voted againstimpeachment but favored adifferent rebuke of Clintonsbehavior.

:15 "If it's justabout punishing and holdingthe president accountable andretribution- we can do thatshort of punishing the countryas well and paralyzing thisgovernment of ours for thenext 6-8 months throughcensure.

But on Wednesday Kindjoined fellow Democrats inbacking both articles ofimpeachment."If any president- Democrat or Republican- hadcommitted these offenses Iwould have reached the sameconclusion,"Kind believesTrump abused his power on thatcall to Ukraine's President."Asking another country tomeddle in our elections andwithholding vital securityassistance from an ally iswhat our founding fathersfeared and why they placedimpeachment in ourConstitution."