New Jersey Rep. Van Drew Officially Switches To Republican Party 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published New Jersey Rep. Van Drew Officially Switches To Republican Party He met with President Trump at the White House today and pledged his "undying support." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸The Republic is Dead 🇺🇸 RT @1776Stonewall: New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew officially switches parties, now a Republican. So the Democrats lost a house seat f… 3 minutes ago Dayna Jones RT @StephanieDNV: New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew has officially abandoned Democrats to join the Republican Party, pledging his "undying supp… 30 minutes ago Stephanie (Nashota) New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew has officially abandoned Democrats to join the Republican Party, pledging his "undyin… https://t.co/s9jxfUURZj 34 minutes ago Ethan Cosmos RT @HuffPost: After nearly a week of speculation, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew has officially abandoned Democrats to join the Republican P… 34 minutes ago