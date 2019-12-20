Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 - DrLupo's Charity Stream + Boeing Starliner Gets Up But Can't Finish

On the show today: The Boeing Starliner OFT took off but didn't achieve the orbit needed to dock with ISS; Facebook data leak exposes 267 million account IDs; Jeff Bezos wants send broadband satellites to space, but missed the FCC deadline; The last Star Wars movie with the Skywalkers is here; DrLupo joins the program to discuss his charity stream and wants to raise $2 million this weekend; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung and the top tech stories of the week; Work / Life with Pregame's Ciara Pressler AKA The Mayoress - and how to set goals and stick with them; IBM's predictions for A.I.

Advancements in 2020; Our picks for the top tech of the 2010s; Between The Streams and what to watch this weekend - The Witcher, Star Wars...and not Cats.