Rosanna Cantavella RT @euronews: The demonstrations revolve around a new citizenship law which is believed to exclude Muslims from future Indian citizenship.… 34 minutes ago

euronews The demonstrations revolve around a new citizenship law which is believed to exclude Muslims from future Indian cit… https://t.co/wYLMl6zGNO 1 hour ago

prachi gupta @KenRoth @hrw Please get your facts correct. They were not university students but brought from outside to protest… https://t.co/KObxsuCY1G 1 hour ago

NewsR Student protest outside university in New Delhi: https://t.co/8zHoGTsrhl #DelhiGate 2 hours ago

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Student protest outside university in New Delhi » https://t.co/SzLBQnAWFF 2 hours ago

Márcio M. Silva Student protest outside university in New Delhi https://t.co/xo9EiQmanS https://t.co/wtQ2tyeXiY 2 hours ago

RAY BAEZ Student protest outside university in New Delhi https://t.co/Te7NOB4mkz https://t.co/OG53owsLFe 2 hours ago