Jim Cramer Says Democratic Debates Show How Badly China's Xi Needs a Deal 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:37s - Published Jim Cramer Says Democratic Debates Show How Badly China's Xi Needs a Deal Here's why President Xi may have more to fear from the Democrats than President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this