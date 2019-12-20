Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Holiday Treats

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Holiday Treats

Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Holiday Treats

Occurred on December 12, 2019 / Austin, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "We set out a box of snacks for our delivery drivers and this particular day the Amazon delivery driver danced to music on her phone and we caught it on our Ring camera."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SofaKingMe

Benny Sunface Delivery driver dances after finding sweet snack surprise https://t.co/ep0TML57IO 7 hours ago

meowshallah

❌ Meowshy ❌ aka: Michelle 👑 🚫🚂🚫 RT @BR54IA: @marcfromnh @meowshallah @julesjustme @PatriotLoveUSA1 @rowcliffe_d Happiness in the Holiday Season ... https://t.co/AOXD1Ko… 15 hours ago

BR54IA

Bim @marcfromnh @meowshallah @julesjustme @PatriotLoveUSA1 @rowcliffe_d Happiness in the Holiday Season ... https://t.co/AOXD1KoJQ0 15 hours ago

KXIITV

KXII News 12 An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera dancing after discovering a surprise left out on a doorstep. https://t.co/IxsH7zGXZ4 15 hours ago

KOGORadio

KOGO Radio WATCH! Amazon Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Treats https://t.co/rPPCsRp8sZ 2 days ago

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: The delivery driver busted some moves in gratitude and seemed most excited about the Capri Sun left on the doorstep. https://t.… 2 days ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc “Oh and they’ve got the Capri Sun!" https://t.co/lezDNvqjyd 2 days ago

kwqcnews

KWQC TV6 News The driver seemed most excited about one item left on the doorstep: “Oh and they’ve got the Capri Sun!" https://t.co/GRpXoOUqlq 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.