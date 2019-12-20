Global  

Massive cruise liners collide off Mexico

Two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel, the luxury cruise operator said, crushing the stern of a 952-foot-long vessel and leaving passengers stunned at the loud impact.

Colette Luke has more.
Videos posted on social media show two Carnival cruise ships colliding on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel.

The stern of the 952-foot-long vessel was crushed with passengers stunned at the loud impact.

One person was lightly injured while evacuating a dining room on the massive ship named Carnival Glory that hit the other docked cruise ship called Carnival Legend, according to the luxury cruise operator.

A passenger said the incident occurred during rough sea conditions.

In a statement, the company said quote: "Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside..

And We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." The 963-foot-long Carnival Legend can hold more than 2,000 passengers and Carnival Glory can carry nearly 3,000 passengers.

Carnival said the ship itineraries were not affected by the incident.



