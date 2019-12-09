A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks - Building the Neighborhood

Check out the official "Building the Neighborhood" featurette for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper!

Release Date: November 22, 2019 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a drama movie directed by Marielle Heller and written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper, and stars Rhys as a journalist for Esquire who is assigned to profile beloved television icon Fred Rogers (played by Hanks).