A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks - Building the Neighborhood

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 04:34s
Check out the official "Building the Neighborhood" featurette for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper!

Release Date: November 22, 2019 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a drama movie directed by Marielle Heller and written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper, and stars Rhys as a journalist for Esquire who is assigned to profile beloved television icon Fred Rogers (played by Hanks).
Customer buys 20 tickets for others to see 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' in Penn Hills [Video]Customer buys 20 tickets for others to see 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' in Penn Hills

The movie starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers opened with a random act of kindness at Penn Hills Cinemas.

Credit: WTAE     Duration: 01:48Published

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood | Reality Vs Fiction [Video]A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood | Reality Vs Fiction

Tom Hanks is appearing as the lovable, TV personality and entertainer Fred Rogers in this highly acclaimed upcoming biopic. But how much of this movie is true to the real life man?! Let's find out!

Credit: Alltime Movies     Duration: 05:27Published

