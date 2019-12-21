Two robbery suspects fatally shot by vape shop owner -Police

Two armed robbery suspects were fatally shot at a vape shop in Fresno, California.

And according to police, it was the owner of the store who shot them.

Police say three masked men demanded money from the cashier on Friday night.

The store owner was reportedly outside at the time, but came in and confronted the suspects as they were leaving.

Witness Greg Brown: (SOUNDBITE) (English) WITNESS, GREG BROWN, SAYING: “…Shots kept coming and coming and I seen the suspects running out, the cashier running out, so it’s pretty wild.

I wasn’t expecting to see that.” An investigation is ongoing, according to Fresno Police Lt Tim Tietjen: (SOUNDBITE) (English) FRESNO POLICE LT.

TIM TIETJEN, SAYING: “They were pronounced at the hospital.

So we’re going to have to kind of work backwards now to find out who these individuals were and hopefully there’s some surveillance video in the area that maybe we can find out - get a better idea of what happened here.” Police say they are searching for the third suspect.