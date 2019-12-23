Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:43s - Published Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112. 0

