Lord Coe: I want athletes to have a voice

Lord Coe, the man who led the delivery of arguably the greatest British sporting occasion of this or any other decade, hopes sport can be “a powerful vehicle for change” in the 2020s.

Coe led the team which bid to host the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and then served as chairman on the organising committee.

Just over a week before the Games burst into life on Super Saturday, Coe addressed the nation and the watching world at the opening ceremony.

“For every Briton, just as the competitors, this is our time,” he said.

“One day we will tell our children, and our grandchildren, that when our time came, we did it right.

Let us determine, all of us, all over the world, that London 2012 will see the very best of us.” To watch the footage back in the politically polarised landscape of 2019, it does remind you that we really did do it right, and stood in front of the world celebrating the best of what it is to be British.

Coe, in an exclusive interview with the PA news agency, recalls the opening of the Games with a mixture of pride and panic.