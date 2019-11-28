Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

As tensions grow in the Korean peninsula, The Presidents of China and South Korea met on Monday, Ahead of a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A fall-out between North Korea and the U.S. is likely to dominate the agenda.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in told Xi Jinping that stalled talks between the U.S. and North Korea on denuclearisation are not beneficial for Pyongyang.

After a failed summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un earlier this year, North Korea set the U.S. an end-of-year deadline to soften its stance in the talks.

The North has shared few details on what exactly will happen if it is missed.

There are few signs of a resolution.

Photos seen by Reuters showed South Korean and U.S. special forces recently conducted drills on the peninsula in November.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported the drills were intended to simulate the capture of North Korean executives.

The North has also conducted recent weapons tests and waged a war of words with President Trump.



Recent related news from verified sources

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North...
Reuters - Published

China says supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday that China supports...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Toward Japan [Video]South Korea: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Toward Japan

South Korea's military says the North has fired two short-range missiles toward Japan. It's the 13th projectile launched by North Korea this year. The move appears to be an attempt to pressure the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.