Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

As tensions grow in the Korean peninsula, The Presidents of China and South Korea met on Monday, Ahead of a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A fall-out between North Korea and the U.S. is likely to dominate the agenda.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in told Xi Jinping that stalled talks between the U.S. and North Korea on denuclearisation are not beneficial for Pyongyang.

After a failed summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un earlier this year, North Korea set the U.S. an end-of-year deadline to soften its stance in the talks.

The North has shared few details on what exactly will happen if it is missed.

There are few signs of a resolution.

Photos seen by Reuters showed South Korean and U.S. special forces recently conducted drills on the peninsula in November.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported the drills were intended to simulate the capture of North Korean executives.

The North has also conducted recent weapons tests and waged a war of words with President Trump.