Satellite imagery spots expansion to missile launcher factory in North Korea: report

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN NBC News reports that civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong.

Citing expert analysis given to the channel, NBC reports that these activities could mean North Korea will soon resume the testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Analyst Jeffrey Lewis told the channel that a temporary structure has been erected at the March 16 factory.

Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, speculated that the structure was built to accommodate efforts to raise a missile launcher arm.

Lewis told CNN the March 16 factory is involved in manufacturing civilian vehicles and missile launchers.

Citing Lewis, CNN reported that the heavy-duty trucks built at the factory are powerful enough to transport large missiles.

Lewis told NBC the facility's expansion occurred after North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visited the factory in June.

NBC speculates that the revelation could mean North Korea will test launch a missile designed to be capable of reaching the U.S. RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Expansion of North Korea's missile launcher factory in Pyongsong sparks concerns 2.

New structure in March 16 factory speculated to house missile launcher arm 3.

March 16 factory produces missile launchers and heavy duty trucks 4.

Construction possibly related to new missile tests by North Korea VOICEOVER (in English): "NBC News reports that civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong." "Citing expert analysis given to the channel, NBC reports that these activities could mean North Korea will soon resume the testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles." "Analysis Jeffrey Lewis told the channel that a temporary structure has been erected at the March 16 factory." "Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, speculated that the structure was built to accommodate efforts to raise a missile launcher arm." "Lewis told CNN the March 16 factory is involved in manufacturing civilian vehicles and missile launchers." "Citing Lewis, CNN reported that the heavy-duty trucks built at the factory are powerful enough to transport large missiles." "Lewis told NBC the facility's expansion occurred after North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visited the factory in June." "NBC speculates that the revelation could mean North Korea will test launch a missile designed to be capable of reaching the U.S." SOURCES: NBC News, CNN https://www.nbcnews.com/news/north-korea/exclusive-satellite-photos-show-work-north-korean-site-linked-long-n1106176 https://edition.cnn.com/2019/12/21/politics/north-korea-satellite-images-building-expansion/index.html *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377