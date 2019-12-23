Global  

Algeria: Military chief general Gaid Salah dies of heart attack

Algeria: Military chief general Gaid Salah dies of heart attack
Algeria’s powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died

Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died at 79, at a time of bitter political...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Algeria's powerful army chief dies at pivotal point in political crisis

Algeria's powerful army chief Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who was instrumental in bringing...
Reuters - Published


