Car Expert Breaks Down Athlete Cars (Odell Beckham Jr, LeBron James)

- Hey GQ, I'm Michael Prichinello.I'm co-founder and directorof Classic Car Cluband today we're talking about athletesand the cars that they choose.[hip-hop music]- Odell Beckham Jr.So he's driving the new Rolls Roycebut it's not your typical Rolls Royce,it's the Cullinan which is the SUV,which is pretty new.It looks just like a regular Rolls Royce.they definitely have the shape to it,just sort of modified and heavy.Cool things in it, theinterior is beautifulas you'd imagine.What I like about it, this is kinda cooland wanky at the same time,if you put the back down, the back gatetwo chairs slide out.They sort of come out and pop up,and then this way you can tailgateat your equestrian match in stylewith champagne in the backof your Rolls Royce SUV.So kudos for classiness on his part.Shaquille O'Neal.Shaq's a pretty big dudeand he's got a truckto fit his size which is a Ford F650.I've never actuallyseen a F650 on the road.So like contractors, the onesyou usually see are F150'swhich is the most sold car in America.A 650 though, that thing is massive.Obviously diesel powered,those big things on the sideare diesel gas tanks for it.Bigger the engine bigger the power of it.They go from petrolengines to diesel engines,turbo diesel engines, theyjust keep on getting biggerand bigger and they create more torque.The bigger the number,the truckier the truck.You can probably pull80,000 pounds of whateverit is that you need to pull and ripyour mansion off of the foundation.That thing is quite a bruiser.I'm actually really impressedby that, that's cool.Not good for the environment butgood for pulling stuff.Shaq also has a bit of weird car.It's a Vaydor.So a Vaydor is a kit car.It starts of as an InfinityG35 and then you bring itto this place in Florida.It's a body shop basicallyand they take all the panelsoff of the car and put roll cage on it.He's from Florida, they're from Floridaprobably, like,a local thing to do.Looks kind of like a Lamborghini.Kind of not.I think it was also theJokers car in Suicide Squad.So there you go.It's Batman's car.But underneath it is, you know Infinity.It's got an Infinity V6 in it.It's a little strange.Kit cars.There's one.David Beckham.He's got a pretty goodmotorcycle collection.He's also got a prettycool car collection.First up is this Ferrari 612 Scaglietti.I really like this car.I had the privilege of driving one.So most Ferrari's that youthink of are V8 mid engine,sports coupes.This car is a GT car.Its got big V12 up front.It's sort of like a relaxversion of the mid engine car,so it does everything aFerrari should do properlybut it just kind of smooths it out.It's good for long distance rides.I like it because it'skind of understated, right?I think you know Ferrari'sare usually prettyflash and brash.And this one's more of agentleman's kind of a thing.Beckham also has one of my favorite cars.A V8 Vantage Aston Martin.A classic one.This one's an '88.He has the convertible edition.I actually used to have ahard top edition, a coupe.Very English, very cool sports car.So, I'll give you acouple of things in it.It has a Town and Countryhorn so if you're in town,you push the town button.Like if you're driving through the cityand it's a regular horn.If you're out in thecountry, it's much louder.Its like an airhorn.In the passenger seat,there's a footrest thatyou could fold down.Like, sort of like firstclass plane from the '80s.Just really beautiful engines.They don't work very often at all.Basically this is kindof a car that you go out,you drive itand then you have aspecialist take it apartand put it back togetherso you can drive it again.English cars from this eraaren't really known for theirrobustness.But many, they are allbeautiful and this is certainlya great example of it.Morissey drove a V8 Vantage so,must be good.What I do like about it, it'ssort of a English sports carbut it looks very American, right?Like it has a cliffhanger front.Which is a very cool Europeanlook but you also see iton like Mustangs, for instance.Like Mustangs of the era,from the '60s and '70s.And the back is just allEuropean kind of GT car.Really tasteful.Lebron James.Lebron has a 430 Spiderso that's a Ferrari.That's before the 458.The 430 was a bit of a different Ferrari.A little bit bigger, alittle boxier than likethat sort of femininelook that a Ferrari iskind of known for.I liked it.We had one at the Car Club.I thought it was a pretty cool car.One of the things I liked aboutit was the sideview mirrors.So usually every car hasthe mirrors on each sideand then like a stalk that goes up to it.Ferrari, when they built the 430,the stalk had two pieces on itand it was shaped like a wing.And what it would do isit would funnel the airinto a conical circle,sort of like a tornado.Right into the air intakesthat are behind the driver's doors.So it sort of thrust air into the engineand that all comes from Formula 1So obviously Ferrari makesF1 cars and race carsfirst and foremostand then the road cars are after thatSo, a lot of that technology trickles downand this is certainlyone of them that did it.Lebron also has an Impala of his own.This is a '75, so this is when they gota little curvier,a little longer.Looks like he's got air bags on it tooso he's got the front liftedhe can lift the front and backindependently of each other.I like to see when peopledon't have, like, you know,the ordinary cars, right?It's easy to have 430--well, at least it's an easy choice.But this is a cool carlooks like he customizedor had customized.Shows a little bit of personal flair, so,cool for him.You can buy an Impala fromthat year for really cheap.Air bags system, withswitches in it, was probably,to do it really well, probablya couple thousand dollars.I think, you can have acar like this for yourselfall day long, for $15,000 if you want.John CenaA 1970 cutless 350 Rally,which is a pretty coolmuscle car.Different than what most people would get.I like it for that.It's, uh, really limited.So back in the 70's,muscle car manufacturersor, American automotive manufacturerswould make their muscle carsand they'd make all thesedifferent editions of themand then also dealers got to make, like,their own special editions.So like, Yenko, Camaros,and things like that.And this sort of fallsinto that really bespokesort of areaI think they made about 3,000 of theseits 350 horsepower, whichfor 1970 is quote a bit.And it has even more torques,something like 390 torquesSo, you put your foot downon this, and those 3 wheelsaren't going to go anywherethey're just going to spin a whole bunchwhich is pretty cool.Cena also has a pair ofcars that I really likeThese are mopar cars, bigengines, like everything elseof a muscle carbut again, like, sort of ahomologated version of them.They homologated these cars to race,and they had to make acertain amount of them.Richard Petty droveone actually in NASCAR.The thing that makes them so specialthe Superbird has a cone in the frontreally it was just, it was a Dodgeand then they, they sort ofmade a front on the front of itso it'd be aerodynamic.Then they both have thishuge wing on the backthe wing didn't doanything for aerodynamicsit probably even madethe aerodynamics worse.The reason why it was so bigis so you could still open the trunk.So it just had to be big enoughto fit the trunk through.A lot of cars on all these collectionsthey all have spoilers.So a spoiler, the point of itall, like the wing in the backis, the air comes off the roof andit pushes down on the backof the car to help it havebetter traction.Most of the ones you seeon the road have 0 effectthey don't help at all.Yeah, like, muscle cars are, umthey're fast in a straight line.But they're never as fastas you think they are.A lot of times they're all show no go.Until people bring themhome and put bigger enginesinto them, or reallystart working on them.I always think of these carsas like America's Lamborghini.Right?

They're like, crazy and outlandish.Lewis HamiltonF1 legend, current champ as well.So, he's got some coolcars as you would imagine.Most cool out of it, hedoesn't have 1 AC Shelby Cobrahe's got two.His Cobras have the 427 engine in themso that's the big, that'sthe big V8 in them.So they started off as anEnglish car called the AC Bristolthey were like a traditional,uh, English roadster.Carroll Shelby madethese cars really popularby bringing them to America.And then he put big Ford engines in themThese cars weigh next to nothing.They're just reallylightweight aluminium bodiesand that car probably produces,or the engine probablyproduces 500 horsepower.Driving them is a really hairy experienceum, but great fun.It's just one of the mosticonic cars that are out thereI think it's really coolthat he has two of themgood for him.Henrik Lundqvistin GQ a lot, he wears really nice suits.He's also got some pretty cool cars.He has a Gallardo, that's onewe're talking about today.So Lamborghini.The Gallardo is the lastgeneration entry level LamborghiniNow replaced by the Huracan.This is sort of a weird oneeverything inside of it onceyou touch it deterioratesin a Gallardo,we've had a few of themat the classic car club.Everything's kinda coveredin this like really thinrubber on the dashboard.You turn the radio's volume louder twiceand it starts to peel off.The transmission is push button.So Drive, Neutraland everything thatyou would normally haveis in the centerbut the Reverse is all the way to leftit's a button you gotta push over hereit's kinda weird.It's a fun car tho, it's loud and shouty.It was sort of Lamborghini'sfirst kind of likemodern carthe Huracan, the new version of it,I think is much more beautiful.It's a better car, and onthe inside you can sort ofreally see the Italian design in itDesigned after a fighter jetbut this was sort of thebase model that they sort ofevolved the Huracan into, so,without a Gallardo, youprobably wouldn't have a Huracanso, therefore, we like the Gallardo.Lionel MessiMy man Messi has great car taste.So he actually bought themost expensive car ever sold.He bought the 1957 355 Scaglietti Ferrarifor 35 Million dollars, soit's like 32 Million eurosso something like that.It's a lot of money for a carbut if a car's ever gonna be worth it,it's gonna be this one.This is actually a Formula 1 carraced in the Cuba GrandPrix by Sir Stirling Mossmy favorite guy again.It was also later racedby Wolfgang Von Trips.This has a V12 in it thatproduces about 360 horsepowerwhich is a lot for the era.But mostly it's just gorgeous, I mean,look at the curves andall the beauty that's put into that thing.When you hear a V12 Ferrari engine fire upfrom this erait is like thunder, it'sthe loudest thing around.These cars had no technologybut they could go really fast.And what made them so scary was thatno matter how much technology they had,the tires that they wereon were really garbage.Tires weren't made very well back then.So you can even see, theseare skinny little tireson this carAnd going through corners withwhen the power would come onthat must have just been likeStirling Moss must have beendoing this the whole timejust always catching itfrom trying to spin aroundand trying to kill you.I don't really thinkthat Messi bought a car,I think he bought a piece of artwork.And it's probably an art investment,more than an automotive investment.I do hope he drives it.I'm pretty sure he doesn't,but I hope he does cause that'd be cool.In addition to the 355 Scaglietti,he also has a Priuswhich is sort of otherend of the spectrum.But you know, it's got likean environmental bend, socool for him.

That's pretty cool.If you have a 355, you candrive whatever else you wantas a daily drive.