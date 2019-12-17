Global  

Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the court appearance for a 13-year-old charged in the murder of college student Tessa Majors.
Hearing reveals details about case of murdered student Tessa Majors

New York City police have stepped up the search for a 14-year-old suspect in the stabbing murder of...
CBS News - Published

NYC teen suspected in Barnard student's stabbing death faces judge

The 13-year-old charged with the murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors appeared in court for a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Eskearl

Rusty Shackleford RT @thedailybeast: Trevor Spring, 31, of Mystic, Connecticut was arrested Friday after posting death threats against a teenager who had bee… 1 day ago

ColorApril

April Color Liberally Lawyered Up ❗️ Lawyers agree to limit Disclosure in Tessa Majors teen murder suspect's purported video c… https://t.co/FKuJgnjFvk 1 day ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: The New York City Law Department and the Legal Aid lawyers for the 13-year-old boy accused in the murder of Barnard College studen… 1 day ago

OfficialMGN

Ibeh Genius I. »MGN-AFRICA® pin:263789F4 » Teen murder suspect's purported confession: Lawyers agree to limit disclosure: A 13-yea… https://t.co/LimTheDBHL 1 day ago

bernie_siegel

Bernie Siegel RT @blacknewszone: NYPD releases photo of third teen suspect in Tessa Majors murder https://t.co/d2J6fp5mrK https://t.co/katDFR0quY 2 days ago

ElisaOShostak

Compass Rose Strategic Consulting LLC RT @WFXRnews: Police in New York are continuing to search for the 14-year-old boy they say may have been the one to stab Tessa Majors. htt… 2 days ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News Police in New York are continuing to search for the 14-year-old boy they say may have been the one to stab Tessa Ma… https://t.co/nTmSTc9BVj 2 days ago


13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Killing Of Tessa Majors Due In Court [Video]13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Killing Of Tessa Majors Due In Court

The 13-year old, who police say confessed his involvement in the murder, told detectives a 14-year-old boy stabbed Barnard College student Tessa Majors during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

13-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of Tessa Majors Faces Judge [Video]13-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of Tessa Majors Faces Judge

The 13-year-old charged in the murder of Tessa Majors faced a judge in family court Tuesday, and the judge found there was enough evidence to hold the teenager until trial; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:24Published

