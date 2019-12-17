Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the court appearance for a 13-year-old charged in the murder of college student Tessa Majors.

The 13-year-old charged with the murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors appeared in court for a...

New York City police have stepped up the search for a 14-year-old suspect in the stabbing murder of...

WFXR News Police in New York are continuing to search for the 14-year-old boy they say may have been the one to stab Tessa Ma… https://t.co/nTmSTc9BVj 2 days ago

Compass Rose Strategic Consulting LLC RT @WFXRnews : Police in New York are continuing to search for the 14-year-old boy they say may have been the one to stab Tessa Majors. htt… 2 days ago

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC : The New York City Law Department and the Legal Aid lawyers for the 13-year-old boy accused in the murder of Barnard College studen… 1 day ago

Rusty Shackleford RT @thedailybeast : Trevor Spring, 31, of Mystic, Connecticut was arrested Friday after posting death threats against a teenager who had bee… 1 day ago