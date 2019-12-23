|
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive National Film Awards from VP Naidu
|
Several Bollywood celebrities received 66th National Film Awards.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards to the winners.
The award show was organised at Vigyan Bhawan.
