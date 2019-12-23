Global  

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive National Film Awards from VP Naidu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive National Film Awards from VP Naidu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive National Film Awards from VP Naidu

Several Bollywood celebrities received 66th National Film Awards.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards to the winners.

The award show was organised at Vigyan Bhawan.
