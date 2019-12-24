Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:51s - Published Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters A talented baker in Austin, Texas decorates cookies that reference several Christmas movie and festive TV classics, including Will Ferrell's character in "Elf" and Bruce Willis in "Die Hard." Other seasonal creations seen here include "Gremlins" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Sideserf Cake Studio was born in 2013, after artist Natalie Sideserf created a cake sculpture in the likeness of country music legend Willie Nelson. Credit @SideserfCakes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this