Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:51s - Published < > Embed
A talented baker in Austin, Texas decorates cookies that reference several Christmas movie and festive TV classics, including Will Ferrell's character in "Elf" and Bruce Willis in "Die Hard." Other seasonal creations seen here include "Gremlins" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Sideserf Cake Studio was born in 2013, after artist Natalie Sideserf created a cake sculpture in the likeness of country music legend Willie Nelson.

Credit @SideserfCakes
