India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:48s
India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA SLOWDOWN, CONTROVERSY BREWS OVER PRAMILA JAYAPAL INCLUSION AND OTHERS NEWS
0
India to now get chief of defence staff, will be a 4-star general

India will get a chief of defence staff or a tri-Service chief, a four-star general like the Army,...
IndiaTimes - Published


pravi2019

ravip RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: Historical Moment for the Nation. Govt of India announces first Chief of Defence Staff, Govt Sources tell me.… 29 seconds ago

SatyajeetIN

Satyajeet | ستیہ جیت | सत्यजीत 🇮🇳 #BreakingNews @HNN24X7 Gen Bipin Rawat to be first Chief of Defence Staff of India @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia https://t.co/JavEnwJ6f5 48 seconds ago

sumati_mohan

Sumati Mohan RT @AshishSinghLIVE: Breaking @ABPNews Gen Bipin Rawat to be first Chief of Defence Staff of India 52 seconds ago

PMurali27712989

P Murali RT @yessirtns: India to get the first CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF 🇮🇳🇮🇳 General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC the 27th Chief… 2 minutes ago

720333Posts

PJ RT @suleman_isi_: Indian Govt announces India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The post of the Chief of Defence Staff was first recommended… 2 minutes ago

beingindia1

#अपराजिता [झाँसी की रानी ] #Girliyappa⚔️ 🇮🇳 RT @gauravcsawant: #Standby: Big announcement by govt shortly: 20 years after #KargilReviewCommittee recommended India to get its first #CD… 2 minutes ago

PriyanGMenon

Explorer🇮🕉🔯🚩🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: India likely to get the very first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) today. First among equals. Role and charter likely to be… 3 minutes ago

Sanjeev07898411

dr.sanjeev Kumar Gupta RT @Aamitabh2: Gen Bipin Rawat to be first Chief of Defence Staff of India----- 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia [Video]Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia

Newly elected Jahrkhand MLAs to meet at Congress office, PM Modi congratulates JMM alliance on victory, Modi cabinet likely to meet on National Population Register, Economist Gita Gopinath meets PM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published

