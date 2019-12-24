India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:48s - Published India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA SLOWDOWN, CONTROVERSY BREWS OVER PRAMILA JAYAPAL INCLUSION AND OTHERS NEWS