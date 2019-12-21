Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mallWatch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewFrance 24CBC.ca


Hong Kong demonstrators face off with police in mall amid holiday shopping

Hong Kong demonstrators face off with police in mall amid holiday shoppingHong Kong riot police swept into several shopping malls yesterday, chasing off and arresting some...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersZee NewsCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters flood Hong Kong mall [Video]Protesters flood Hong Kong mall

Hundreds of protesters gathered in several Hong Kong malls on Saturday (December 21), a day after Hong Kong police arrested a man who fired a single shot with a pistol, saying they believed the suspect..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Hong Kong protesters vandalise restaurant in Yuen Long [Video]Hong Kong protesters vandalise restaurant in Yuen Long

Protesters in Hong Kong smashed the windows of an upmarket restaurant on Saturday. Footage showed a protester using a hammer to vandalise the business in Yoho Mall II. The restaurant is owned by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.