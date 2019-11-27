Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon pledge to mend ties

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon pledge to mend ties

Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon pledge to mend ties

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea's Moon, Japan's Abe meet for first time in months as tension lingers

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue [Video]S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue

Trilateral meeting in Chengdu is also the first one-on-one between Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon in 15 months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

South Korea's struggling 'dirt spoons' stir trouble for Moon [Video]South Korea's struggling 'dirt spoons' stir trouble for Moon

South Korea&apos;s &apos;dirt spoons&apos; - impoverished youths who are skeptical about being able to get ahead in life because of their backgrounds - are unhappy that President Moon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.