Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Turkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:32s - Published < > Embed
Turkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from IdlibTurkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Erdogan warns Europe: Turkey can't take new wave of Syrian refugees

Syrian and Russian forces have increased their bombardment of Idlib prompting a new wave of refugees...
The Age - Published Also reported by •SifyReutersBBC News


Europe 'will feel' new refugee wave, warns Turkey's Erdogan

The Turkish president has described a new humanitarian crisis as thousands of Syrians flee renewed...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey in talks with Russia as thousands flee bombing in Syria [Video]Turkey in talks with Russia as thousands flee bombing in Syria

Turkey-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation says as of Monday 120,000 Syrians have fled towards the Turkish border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Turkey warns Europe of new refugee crisis as Syrian forces attack Idlib [Video]Turkey warns Europe of new refugee crisis as Syrian forces attack Idlib

Turkey warns Europe of new refugee crisis as Syrian forces attack Idlib

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.